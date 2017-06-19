Connect with us

Paul George For Otto Porter? It’s A Thing We’re Talking About, At Least.

We realize it don’t make no sense, but David Aldridge brought the Wiz into the Paul George conversation earlier today:

“The Wizards are looking for a way to make a George deal happen …

Otto Porter would almost certainly have to be in for it to make any sense for Indiana, but he’s a restricted free agent and would lose tens of millions if he agreed to a sign-and-trade deal with anyone instead of re-signing with Washington.”

Read: It’s almost definitely not gonna happen.

But I talked to myself about it anyway, mostly right out of my ass, just a few minutes after reading Aldridge’s report. PG2DC!

