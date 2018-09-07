Welcome To Season 2 Of The Mr. Irrelevant Podcast

After months alone in the wilderness, apart from my partner Matt Terl, we’re back in the saddle, Posse-style, for Season 2 of the Mr. Irrelevant podcast.

The first two episodes aired (aired?) already, and we hope to do a new one each week through the NFL season with a focus on the Skins and probable sidebars about nanobreweries, parenting and ’90s soundtracks.

If you care to listen and/or subscribe, that’d be great. Here’s where you can do that:

ITUNES

SPOTIFY

ANCHOR

OVERCAST

STITCHER

GOOGLE

BREAKER

Enjoy.