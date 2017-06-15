Redskins 2017 Player And Team Projections Are Exceedingly Average

We probably sbouldn’t be talking about the Redskins in mid-June, but the only other thing going on in D.C. sports right now is the Nats’ bullpen being the second biggest disaster in Washington, so here we are. Besides, the team just wrapped up its final offseason practice, so we’ll use that as our excuse to talk about the upcoming season.

ESPN’s Mike Clay tweeted his full season projections for both the team and individual players on Wednesday, and the results are… unremarkable. Here is what he predicts for the Skins:

2017 Washington Redskins game-by-game predictions, player projections and unit grades: pic.twitter.com/Jlcfa6R6yY — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) June 14, 2017

To save you from squinting, here are the key bits:

— Kirk Cousins will throw for 4,619 yards and 24 touchdowns to 13 INTs. This is pretty similiar to his 2016 numbers of 4,917/25/12. Presumably the slight decrease in numbers is due to losing DeSean and Garcon. It should still be good enough for him to hit a big payday with another team while the Skins go back to the drawing board at QB and flounder in mediocrity for another half-decade or more.

— Pryor and Crowder will fill the aforementioned WR void nicely, both finishing with around 1,000 yards. Doctson is projected for 3.8 touchdowns, which will all come on Washington’s world famous fade route.

— Jordan Reed will go for 955 yards and 6.5 touchdowns in 14 games. Please god let him play at least 14 games.

— Their three RBs will combine for around 1,400 yards, which isn’t good.

— They will win 8 games, which seems about right.

As for the entire division (and NFL), here’s what Clay has:

Updated 2017 NFL standings/playoff seed and 2018 Draft Order projections: pic.twitter.com/Or1pY9CO1t — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) June 14, 2017

Again, some interesting bits:

— The Eagles are projected to win the NFC East, which seems weird considering they finished last at 7-9 last season. Perhaps it’s due to Philly having the easiest strength of schedule in the division.

— Having said that, the entire division is separated by 0.6 games and no one is projected to win 9+ games, meaning the whole damn thing is basically a coin toss.

— The Skins have the narrowest points scored/points allowed differential (5), so it’ll be another season of close games that take years off our lives.

So, anyway, there’s no reason to be optimistic about this season. Go Nats.