After the Wiz went up 2-0 on the Hawks, I got a full head of steam in the general direction of “THEY’RE GOING TO THE CONFERENCE FINALS FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE ’70s”
And now that they’ve dropped two in Atlanta, I’ve reversed it all the way back to “HOW THE HELL ARE THEY LOSING PLAYOFF GAMES TO JOSE CALDERON AND KENT BAZEMORE”
The truth is somewhere in the middle, alongside the fact that the Wizards forgot how to put the ball in the basket.
Aside from John Wall, who is having a bit of a moment, and Brandon Jennings, who only plays 15 minutes per game, every single player in Washington’s rotation is in a four-game shooting slump. As measured by effective field-goal percentage:
Bradley Beal — down from .566 to .478
Marcin Gortat — down from .579 to .552
Otto Porter — down from .608 to .483
Markieff Morris — down from .497 to .380
Bojan Bogdanovic — down from .553 to .379
Jason Smith — down from .585 to .500
Kelly Oubre — down from .482 to .409
I realize it’s generally harder to score in the playoffs, and Atlanta is a good defensive team, but most of those aren’t even close.
The series starts anew — best of three, now — tomorrow night back in D.C. Get buckets.
2 thoughts on “The Wizards Forgot How To Shoot Straight”
I had the same exact thoughts. I went from thinking we were winning in 4/5 and gonna get a tired Boston or Chicago, to now worried about the series. The Wiz can’t stay cold the whole series….Right??? RIGHT!?!?!?!?!?
It feels like if Wall can get *anything* from the supporting cast they’ll take this series. And they’ll need more than that to stand up to pretty much any other team in the field.