The Nats Are Scoring So Many Runs

Twenty-three. That’s how many runs the Nats hung on the Mets in Southeast D.C. yesterday afternoon. That’s so many runs. It’s a franchise record, in fact.

It’s also about how many runs a typical team scores in a week. Or, if you’re the Nats, an entire playoff series. (They average 16.3 per October.)

Washington is averaging a touchdown — 6.8 runs — per game. That’s more than a full run ahead of the No. 2 team (the Yankees at 5.6), and it’s 2.5x more than the lowest-scoring team (Kansas City, 2.7).

The Nationals have scored more runs this week than the Royals have in the entire month of April. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) April 30, 2017

They’re also the proud new owners of this obscure record:

The Nationals are the first team in MLB history to score at least 14 runs in a game 5 times in April. via @EliasSports — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 30, 2017

Every single regular is batting .278 or better. Two players, Bryce Harper and Ryan Zimmerman, are out of this world:

April ends with either Ryan Zimmerman or Bryce Harper leading MLB in AVG, HR, RBI, R, H, BB, OBP, SLG and OPS. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) May 1, 2017

Bryce Harper's 32 runs are a new MLB record for April. Larry Walker held the previous record with 29. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) April 30, 2017

I love that Harper not only broke that record, but he raised the bar three notches. Also, Zimmerman has the club record for RBIs in April with 29.

One more obscure stat via OG Nats reporter Mark Zuckerman, for good measure:

Only 6-hit, 3-HR, 10-RBI games in MLB history belong to Anthony Rendon and Reds' Walker Cooper in 1949. (Cooper was 6-for-7, Rendon 6-for-6) — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) April 30, 2017

Way to go, Tony. Collect your prize:

Rendon had 6 cans of Bud Heavy waiting for him at his locker. — Jorge Castillo (@jorgeccastillo) April 30, 2017

The team’s top four starters — Strasburg, Scherzer, Gio and Roark — are posting a combined ERA of 2.80, and the Nats’ overall record is the best in baseball. They’re 6.5 games up on the Mets.

There are five months between now and October. It’s a long time for things to go wrong, but this feels so right.