5 Redskins That Have Us Drinking That Training Camp Kool-Aid

Hello again! With Redskins training camp underway in the burgundy-and-gold stronghold of Richmond, Virginia, our buddy Brent (aka Brenton Portis) of Burgundy Blog fame joined us on the pod.

The topic? Players that are heating up the hype machine in the early days, well before preseason games have begun. Here are the five guys that came up:

1. Junior Galette

2. Josh Doctson

3. Terrelle Pryor Sr.

4. Kendall Fuller

5. Matt Ioannadis

Others receiving mention: Jonathan Allen, D.J. Swearinger and Nate Sudfeld (just kidding)

Tune in to hear explanations for each, and stick around ’til the end for some “Marko Mitchell vibes.”

Subscribe to the Mr. I pod on Bumpers, iTunes or Stitcher. Thanks!