The Redskins First-Round Draft Pick Will Probably Be One Of These Guys

Something interesting I learned the other day: the NFL Draft happens this Thursday. I wasn’t aware of this, likely on account of the draft being boring as hell, and the Skins once again reverting to a complete dumpster fire over the offseason. Couple this with the fact that it’s happening at the same time as Game 1 of Caps-Penguins and you’re left with no legitimate excuse to tune into the draft. If you’re watching the draft for any reason other then your son is expecting to hear his name called, you should go to jail.

With that in mind, let’s take a closer look at who the Skins might take with the 17th overall pick!

As you may have gathered, I haven’t followed the draft speculation closely, so I decided to turn to the mock draft experts in this game of make believe. Using data collected from 11 sites (some of which have multiple people creating mock drafts), I tried to come to some conclusions about who Washington might end up being unable to keep beyond their rookie contract.

Here are the results!



Three players were selected more than once:

— Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama (picked four times)

— Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State (picked two times)

— Mitchell Trubisky, QB, UNC (picked twice, once via a trade with the Jets up to No. 4 lol)



The positions most commonly selected:

— Linebacker: seven times

— Cornerback: three times

— Defensive lineman: three times

— QB, RB, WR: two times each

The full list of players selected:

Bleacher Report: Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State

ESPN: Charles Harris, DE/OLB, Missouri

SI: Mitchell Trubiskey, QB, UNC (via trade)

NFL: Jonathan Allen, DE, Alabama

NFL: Takkarist McKinley, DE, UCLA

NFL: Dalvin Cook, RB, FSU

NFL: Mitchell Trubiskey, QB, UNC

FOX SPORTS: John Ross, WR, Washington

The Ringer: Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU

Walter Football: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

USA TODAY: Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama

CBS: Mike Williams, WR, Clemson

CBS: Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama

CBS: Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama

CBS: Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama

CBS: Zach Cunningham, OLB, Vanderbilt

CBS: Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State

SB Nation: Reuben Foster, ILB, Alabama

CSN Mid-Atlantic: Haason Reddick, ILB, Temple

And here is the only opinion that matters from @BurgundyBlog, who was nice enough to share his thoughts with us:

Needless to say, my preference will depend on the context. If Jonathan Allen somehow falls, you take him. Period. Same with Jamal Adams, Malik Hooker, or Solomon Thomas. Those are dream scenarios that I consider highly unlikely, but would make for an easy decision. If it’s Reuben Foster who’s available, I’m doing it, but the Redskins never draft character flags in the 1st. Christian McCaffrey will probably go top-10, but he is the one guy on offense who would really excite me. He changes everything. You can run anything when he’s on the field because he’s an exceptional slot receiver. Defensive coordinators would cower. I’ve said for weeks that edge rusher is the most likely single position. Haason Reddick is ideal because he can probably play ILB on 1st and 2nd downs, then rush on 3rd. He is a freak athlete, quick-twitch, and highly productive. He’s probably my favorite pick of the more reasonable possibilities. If Reddick is gone, my favorite pass rushers are not the ones most commonly mentioned as mid-1st targets. I like Tyus Bowser for that twitch (and inside versatility), and I strongly suspect that Bruce Allen has a major crush on TJ Watt — production, potential, family ties, and marketability.

There you have it. Now enjoy the Caps game.