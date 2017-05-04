Becoming Comfortable With The Redskins’ Competence

From 1993 to 2014, a span of 22 seasons, the Redskins posted a winning record six times. Said differently, for a period that spanned multiple generations, Washington’s football team was a loser 73 percent of the time.

Then, in ’15-16, they posted back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since ’97. Those were only 9-7 and 8-7-1 seasons, but winning seasons nonetheless.

This year, I’ve got them doing it again with a predicted record of 9-7.

And I am exceedingly comfortable with that.

Patriots and Steelers fans can condescend all they want at nine-win seasons, but I’ll take it for at least a couple more years before getting too upset about just missing out on or just squeaking into the playoffs.

It’s why, after a seemingly solid draft and free agency period, I’m not freaking out about the Scot McCloughan debacle. It’s also why, even though he may not exude greatness, I’d really like them to sign Kirk Cousins to a long-term deal.

They can win with Kirk Cousins, especially if he’s supported by a decent run game and stout defense, neither of which he’s had the past two years. But you knew that.

It’s worth repeating, though: There’s comfort in competence, in playing meaningful games in December. Zoom out from the embarrassment of their early offseason, and Washington isn’t a bottom-of-the-barrel laughingstock anymore. They’re more like a middle-of-the-league laughingstock.

Let them find firm ground in the upper-third, and appreciate it, and try to laugh off the rest.