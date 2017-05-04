From 1993 to 2014, a span of 22 seasons, the Redskins posted a winning record six times. Said differently, for a period that spanned multiple generations, Washington’s football team was a loser 73 percent of the time.
Then, in ’15-16, they posted back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since ’97. Those were only 9-7 and 8-7-1 seasons, but winning seasons nonetheless.
This year, I’ve got them doing it again with a predicted record of 9-7.
And I am exceedingly comfortable with that.
Patriots and Steelers fans can condescend all they want at nine-win seasons, but I’ll take it for at least a couple more years before getting too upset about just missing out on or just squeaking into the playoffs.
It’s why, after a seemingly solid draft and free agency period, I’m not freaking out about the Scot McCloughan debacle. It’s also why, even though he may not exude greatness, I’d really like them to sign Kirk Cousins to a long-term deal.
They can win with Kirk Cousins, especially if he’s supported by a decent run game and stout defense, neither of which he’s had the past two years. But you knew that.
It’s worth repeating, though: There’s comfort in competence, in playing meaningful games in December. Zoom out from the embarrassment of their early offseason, and Washington isn’t a bottom-of-the-barrel laughingstock anymore. They’re more like a middle-of-the-league laughingstock.
Let them find firm ground in the upper-third, and appreciate it, and try to laugh off the rest.
2 thoughts on “Becoming Comfortable With The Redskins’ Competence”
This is how I feel EXACTLY. As a 42 yr old, I grew up with the 80s Redskins that won three Super Bowls in 10 years (and went to a 4th) despite three different QBs and three different RBs. We haven’t been anywhere near that success since.
So I’m fine with, ya know, not going 4-12 or 6-10 every year. I’m good with not having a high paid DL who quits in games, or a receiver beating up our back, or a QB who head butts a wall, or a head coach who doesn’t know the team colors, etc. I like having seasons that have things to play for, even if they lose.
That’s why Cousins is important. No, he isn’t perfect nor worth being the highest paid QB, but he’s our guy who has pretty much been crapped on since he’s been here and performs very well. We play in a division where the Cowboys and Eagles just drafted their franchise QBs and the Giants have a two-time Super Bowl champion. We haven’t had security at the QB spot since Rypien. Well, honestly, since Theismann in the early 80s.
In a division that’s all over the place, we are the lone team that has been good the last 2 years. I’m good with that right now.
I am glad to see they might have drafted a few guys with an attitude. I wish could have drafted an OG earlier,
But maybe things will work out. I am still Leary of the hubris displayed by George Allen by not hiring a gm.