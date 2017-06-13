Podcast: Naming Doug Williams The New GM Is Such A ‘Redskins Decision’

Hey, the Skins have a new GM now. Via WaPo:

“Bruce Allen elevated [Doug] Williams from senior executive to Senior VP of Player Personnel. Williams already assisted in talent evaluation, but now he takes on a leadership role. In this role, Williams will oversee the entire talent evaluation department while also working with the coaching staff to determine needs. [ … ]

The Redskins will expand the duties of top contract negotiator and general counsel Eric Schaffer, and also have promoted area scout Kyle Smith to Director of College Personnel.”

Here to talk about it, from @BurgundyBlog, is our friend Brenton Portis. Five key points, for non-listeners:

1. This was entirely expected, and all of these guys predated Scot McCloughan. Meaning, this is still very much the Bruce Allen show.

2. The term “Redskins decision” should probably be retired.

3. This group did execute fairly well this offseason, with a “B+” free agency period and an “A-” draft.

4. It sounds like Schaffer will handle the Kirk Cousins negotiation, which is probably a good thing.

5. Oh, and if Williams is going to go suit-no-tie, he really should leave the jacket unbuttoned. That is all.

