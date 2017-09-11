Redskins-Eagles Week 1 Pod, Starring Matt Terl And Lots Of Dean Blandino Talk

Quick programming note: Instead of the Winners & Losers-style Redskins postgame posts that we’ve been making FOREVER, we’re changing it up this season.

Each Sunday night/Monday morning Matt Terl and I will be podcasting about the Skins game du jour, running through the offensive, defensive, special teams, coaching, officiating and broadcasting performances. We hope you don’t hate it too much.

Here’s the first take, following the abomination that was the Redskins’ 30-17 Week 1 loss to Philly. Enjoy!

Subscribe to the Mr. I pod on Bumpers, iTunes or Stitcher. Thanks!

Sad Kirk photo taken w/ love from WaPo.