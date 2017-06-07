Podcast: Discussing Kirk Cousins’ Long-Term Deal With Burgundy Blog

Three nuggets taken from my 16-minute conversation with Burgundy Blog’s “Brinton Portis” (@burgundyblog) that used Adam Schefter’s non-news item as a jumping-off point:

1. Neither of us would be surprised if Cousins throws for 30-plus TDs and makes himself even more money this season.

2. I said there’s a “decent chance” Jamison Crowder breaks Art Monk’s franchise career receptions record. It was an off-the-cuff comment and, given that Crowder is 762 catches shy, a little crazy. But he does have 126 receptions through two seasons, whereas Monk had 114, and I bet he gets 80-plus this year.

3. While we’re making predictions, BB said Terrelle Pryor will match DeSean Jackson and Pierre Garcon’s combined TD total from last season (seven). He had four in Cleveland.

Listen:

