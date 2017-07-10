Connect with us

Wiz Pod! Otto’s Big Max Deal, Wall’s Reluctance To Sign The Supermax And A New Bench Crew

Comcast SportsNet Wizards covererer and jack of all trades Chase Hughes stops by to weigh in on all that’s happened this offseason:

*Otto Porter re-signing for four years and $106 million
*What the Wiz lost by not signing Otto right away
*John Wall’s refusal (so far) to sign the supermax
*New bench guys: Jodie Meeks, Mike Scott, Tim Frazier
*Scott’s emoji tattoos and our thoughts on Emoji Movie
*Reasons to watch the Wiz in the Vegas Summer League

That’s about it. Oh and Hughes also said that Paul George is better than Wall.

Those remarks aside, I really enjoyed this one, and I think you will too.

