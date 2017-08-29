Nats Park Beer Pod With Matt Terl

Our old soul brother Matt Terl recently wrote about the beer offerings at Nats Park, and we like all of the things mentioned in the first part of this sentence, so we did a pod about it.

Tune in down below, but before you do, check out Mottram brother Beef’s unofficial NoVa brewery rankings. He’s a 30-year-old white man living in Leesburg, so he’s a bit of an expert:

1. Aslin

2. Vanish

3. Crooked Run

4. Adroit Theory

5. Ocelot

PS: Apparently Aslin is pronounced Az-lin and not Ass-lin, as I was saying it on the pod. My apologies to doughy bearded guys everywhere.

PPS: Thanks to The Nationals Review for the beer map pictured above. Be sure to visit their Nats Park Beer Guide if you’re at all interested in this subject.

Subscribe to the Mr. I pod on Bumpers, iTunes or Stitcher. Thanks!