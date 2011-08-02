Nats Could Be Saying ‘See. You. Later.’ To MASN’s Bob Carpenter

Quite possibly the best news of the Nationals season came this morning with this tweet from @washingnats:

The #Nats did not tell Bob Carpenter if his option was picked up, and that likely means he will become a free agent after 2011.

So, with Carpenter hopefully on his way out of Washington*, let’s take a look at the 10 most valuable lessons learned from Bob Carpenter during the 2011 season:

1. Ian Desmond leads the league in trying really hard, you guys.

2. Every time Jayson Werth gets a hit, we’re seeing the Jayson Werth the Nats invested good money in. Every time he does not, just give it time.

3. Laynce Nix does all of the little things.

4. If the Nats would score more runs, they’d probably win more.

5. We really should add 30 points to every National’s batting average for all those times they hit the ball hard right at someone.

6. The Nationals lineup leads the league in getting robbed of hits by the opposition/weather.

7. The Nationals would have the best pitching in the league if the umps weren’t always squeezin’ ’em.

8. It’s gonna be a long day for [INSERT NATS STARTING PITCHER] if he’s not gonna get that call.

9. The Nats Park Scoreboard Walk’s $5 Miller Lite pregame special is a hell of a deal.

10. It’s still early but safe to say Danny Espinosa is the best defensive second baseman ever.

* Bob Carpenter — unlike Rob Dibble — seems like a perfectly nice person. But his insufferable homerism has come to a head this season. He must go.