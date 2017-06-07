Max Scherzer Talked To Himself Like A Madman While Striking Everyone Out

Max Scherzer continued his streak of embarrassing opposing batters on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, where he struck out 14 Dodgers over seven innings. Even more incredible is that 11 of his first 12 outs came via strikeout.

This was his third straight start in which he K’d 10+ hitters, and his sixth in 12 starts this season. He’s up to 114 strikeouts with 12.2 per 9 innings, both of which are most in the National League. As this handy chart shows, he’s only getting better at striking guys out.

He’s also getting better at acting like an insane person on the mound, something he’s had a penchant for doing as a National and that was on full display against L.A.

This was against Chase Utley with two outs in the 7th inning, Max’s last. He got Utley to pop out:

Ok Scherzer is an absolute psycho pic.twitter.com/eID8qyBT2T — Ozzie (@OldComiskey) June 7, 2017

I’m not sure what Scherzer is barking to himself (or Utley) here, but what I would like to believe he said is “fucking bitchass motherfucker, fucking bitch.” Probably not accurate though.

This wasn’t the only crazy the game had. After Scherzer’s work was finished, there was also this fun moment when Koda Glover saved the game by striking out Yasiel Puig:

…what the hell was this from Yasiel Puig? pic.twitter.com/XyFbD68qP7 — 12up (@12upSport) June 7, 2017

Thus Puig became the second opposing player on this road trip to try to injure a National for making them look bad at baseball.

Wednesday’s game should be just as much fun — and considerably easier to watch with a 3:10 ET start — with Kershaw going against Strasburg. It’s the finale of their 7-1 west coast road trip.

(Wondeful screencap up top via @AviSoep)