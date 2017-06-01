Max Scherzer Is Better Than Ever In This One Particular Way

The last thing I saw last night before falling asleep was Max Scherzer stalking off the mound after disposing of another random Giant. And the first thing I saw this morning was an ESPN alert saying he went the distance in a 3-1 victory. It was his “16th career game with 10+ K and 0 BB.” Sixteen!

Scherzer has been incredible since signing that $210 million deal with the Nats before the 2015 season, finishing fifth for Cy Young that year and winning it last year. This year is no different.

He leads the NL in innings (77.1), strikeouts (100), WHIP (0.892) and hits per nine innings (5.9). Incredible.

Another stat that jumps out is his strikeout rate. He’s K’ing 11.6 batters per nine innings this season, which would be a new career high.

More than that, the number just keeps going up. Here’s how it looks from 2013 (his Cy Young season with Detroit) to now:

His ERA is also at a career-low 2.56 and his ERA+ is at a career-high 165.

Twenty-plus starts to go, Max. Pace yourself.