Kirk Cousins May Not Be A Top-15 QB After All

CBS Sports senior NFL badass Will Brinson stopped by the pod to talk about a few things, namely Raleigh-Durham craft beer, the NFC East outlook and Redskins training camp Kool-Aid guys (hear below).

We also got to talking about Kirk Cousins. Not his contract or the way in which that’s been handled, but his standing among NFL starting QBs.

For this year only, independent of supporting casts and not looking to the future, where would Cousins rank among all 32 starters? I figured he’d be top-15, maybe borderline top-10. But then I went through the list.

He ended up 16th for me, and 16th for Will, too. Lower than I thought, but have a look …

QBs we ranked ahead of Cousins (not necessarily in this order):

1. Tom Brady

2. Aaron Rodgers

3. Drew Brees

4. Ben Roethlisberger

5. Matt Ryan

6. Russell Wilson

7. Cam Newton

8. Derek Carr

9. Andrew Luck

10. Dak Prescott

11. Marcus Mariota

12. Matt Stafford

13. Philip Rivers

14. Jameis Winston

The other guy Will had ahead of Cousins:

15. Carson Palmer

And the other guy I had ahead of Cousins (sorry):

16. Eli Manning

We both had Cousins at 16, but I’ll put him at 17 here:

17. Kirk Cousins

The guys we mentioned that aren’t far removed from Kirk country:

18. Andy Dalton

19. Sam Bradford

20. Tyrod Taylor

21. Joe Flacco

22. Carson Wentz

23. Alex Smith

And finally, all the rest. You don’t want to get stuck down here:

24. Blake Bortles

25. Trevor Siemian

26. Mike Glennon

27. Brian Hoyer

28. Jay Cutler

29. Tom Savage

30. Cody Kessler

31. Josh McCown

32. Jared Goff

Sixteen or 17 is exactly league-average, and I think it’s about right. As far as Redskins QBs go, I also think I’ll take it.

Subscribe to the Mr. I pod on Bumpers, iTunes or Stitcher. Thanks!