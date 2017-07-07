Matt Terl: The Redskins Will Sign Kirk Cousins To A Long-Term Deal

Long-time friend and contributor to the site Matt Terl took a break from being self-effacing to chat it up on our podcast. The subject? Kirk Cousins’ long-term contract.

More specifically, Terl thinks the Redskins will get him signed to one by the July 17th deadline. I do not. We went on about that and other stuff for awhile.

In the end, Terl gives it an 80-percent chance of happening. I’m more like 25. Wasn’t expecting that kind of optimism out of him, but I hope he’s right.

