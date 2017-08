This was filmed last week in a gym at the U. of Miami as part of this sort of long Ball Is Life series, and it’s sort of incredible.

In the span of 13 seconds, Wall flings four different no-look passes 20-plus feet to two different spots on the floor, and they all arrive more or less right on a dime.

So glad this dude is a Wizard until 2023. For more on that, listen to this recent pod: