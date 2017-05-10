Isaiah Thomas Threatened A Wiz Fan. Then He Laid A Tiny Little Egg.

Got an ESPN alert on my phone this morning that the NBA is reviewing an incident between Celtics star Isaiah Thomas and a Wizards fan that happened during Game 3 in D.C. I was unaware of this incident, so I googled it and yep, there’s video:

Things got a little heated last night at the game from the bench as well. All 5'7 (5'9 my ass) of Isaiah Thomas told this disrespectful fan, I will fuck you up and you know that…..lol ?? A post shared by ?Sport & Travel Explorist?? (@thesportytraveler) on May 5, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

Here’s a partial transcription, as best I can tell:

IT: “I’ll fuck you up, and you know that … Please make sure after [the game] you come right here and say it.” Wiz fan: “YOU AIN’T ABOUT IT, BRO.”

It’s unclear exactly when this exchange occurred, but Thomas shot 3-for-8 from the field, scoring just 13 points as the Celtics lost by 27.

So thank you, random Wizards heckler. You’re the No. 2 D.C. sports fan this week, behind “Fire Dan Snyder” guy.