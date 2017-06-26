Connect with us

Redskins

God Bless Jerry Brewer

The latest from WaPo’s primary Redskins columnist starts with white-hot richness:

Looking back — hindsight provides such clarity — there was one eerily pleasant moment last season that signaled the end of stability for the Redskins …

The moment came Nov. 20, the night Washington won a rare prime-time game, 42-24 over the Packers …

Late in the game, the House of Pain song “Jump Around” boomed through FedEx Field, and cameras caught Daniel Snyder doing something that resembled dancing.

“Something that resembled dancing.” Watch it one more time:

Repugnant perfection, and we thank Jerry Brewer for bringing Danny back.

Related Topics

D.C. sports fan and digital media guy that's been doing this since 2004. Once threw a football further than Chris Cooley.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Redskins