God Bless Jerry Brewer

The latest from WaPo’s primary Redskins columnist starts with white-hot richness:
Looking back — hindsight provides such clarity — there was one eerily pleasant moment last season that signaled the end of stability for the Redskins …
The moment came Nov. 20, the night Washington won a rare prime-time game, 42-24 over the Packers …
Late in the game, the House of Pain song “Jump Around” boomed through FedEx Field, and cameras caught Daniel Snyder doing something that resembled dancing.
“Something that resembled dancing.” Watch it one more time:
Daniel Snyder dancing to 'Jump Around' pic.twitter.com/7sjkI0Xbvo
— Danny (@recordsANDradio) November 21, 2016
Repugnant perfection, and we thank Jerry Brewer for bringing Danny back.