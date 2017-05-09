Capitals, Ted Leonsis

Ted Leonsis Was Caught Giving Penguins Fans The Business

Most Penguins fans were already seeking cover from the brutality being inflicted inside the PPG Paints Arena by the second half of the third period, but a few in the expensive seats decided to stick around. And if what was happening on the ice wasn’t painful enough, they had to endure being hollered at by Ted Leonsis:

According to Russian Machine Never Breaks, this happened right after Andre Burakovsky’s beautiful goal that put the Caps up 5-0. The conversation did seem fairly civilized, as you’d expect from a man drinking white wine in a luxury suite during a playoff hockey game.

