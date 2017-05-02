Caps Post-Game 2 Players-Only Meeting Transcript

This is so good, especially with Pittsburgh’s finest conspiracy theorists in mind, that we want to share it with those who may not see it on Twitter.

By Dave Lozo. Enjoy. And buy his book.

BREAKING: I found audio of the Capitals players-only meeting after Game 2. Here is the transcript. Damning stuff. pic.twitter.com/sg9nIWB4Jx — Dumb Bozo (@davelozo) May 2, 2017

And in case you can’t see those screengrabs in the Twitter embed, here they are:

Update: It seems that not everyone’s comedy detector is working.

If this is real, y'all are a bunch of fucks and don't deserve to play this sport @Capitals https://t.co/QatqpiDnm5 — Lip (@_seangallagher_) May 2, 2017