Podcast: Why Was The Caps’ Offseason Such A Small-Scale Disaster?

Hello again! There I was, enjoying the 4th of July weekend and kinda following along with the hockey offseason when our friend and Caps correspondent Brad Parker dropped this link on us:

BRIAN MACLELLAN GOOFED UP

Two days later I got on the phone with Brad, and you can hear us talking it out for 30 minutes, weighing in on GMBM’s various missteps (losing Nate Schmidt in the expansion draft, not buying Brooks Orpik out and letting Marcus Johansson go for pennies on the dollar) as well as their big-money re-signings (Evgeny Kuznetsov, T.J. Oshie and Dmitry Orlov).

Bonus! Towards the end I asked Brad something that I’d like to get the popular opinion on, so I’ll pose it here as well. Listen through for his take.

Which is more likely this season? Caps get a No. 1 seed Caps miss the playoffs doquizzes

If you’d like to do this again, subscribe to the Mr. I pod on Bumpers, or on iTunes or Stitcher if you like.