This Was Bryce Harper’s Hardest-Hit Homer Of The Statcast Era

Statcast started tracking in 2015, according to CSN, and this was the fastest exit velocity of Bryce Harper’s 86 homers during that time:
This is what 116.3 mph looks like. #Crushed pic.twitter.com/17wZDSeolD
— MLB (@MLB) June 15, 2017
I timed that at 3.3 seconds from the bat to the bleachers.
Crazier still is that, according to the Statcast leaderboard, Aaron Judge already has three harder-hit homers this year.
It’s a good sign for Harper, though, who despite having an MVP-caliber season overall, has struggled for weeks. Since May 19, a 22-game span, he’s batting .229 with .323 on-base and .434 slugging.
He does have two dongs in the past four games and is on an eight-game hit streak, so maybe he’s snapping out of it.
Let’s hope so. Mortal Bryce is no fun.