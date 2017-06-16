Connect with us

This Was Bryce Harper’s Hardest-Hit Homer Of The Statcast Era

Statcast started tracking in 2015, according to CSN, and this was the fastest exit velocity of Bryce Harper’s 86 homers during that time:

I timed that at 3.3 seconds from the bat to the bleachers.

Crazier still is that, according to the Statcast leaderboard, Aaron Judge already has three harder-hit homers this year.

It’s a good sign for Harper, though, who despite having an MVP-caliber season overall, has struggled for weeks. Since May 19, a 22-game span, he’s batting .229 with .323 on-base and .434 slugging.

He does have two dongs in the past four games and is on an eight-game hit streak, so maybe he’s snapping out of it.

Let’s hope so. Mortal Bryce is no fun.

