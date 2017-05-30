Bryce Harper Vs. That Giant Dummy Gave The Internet Some Tremendous Content

By now you’ve surely seen what happened between the Nats and Giants while you were busy consuming grilled meats and cold beers on Memorial Day. But to recap: Large Adult Baby Hunter Strickland decided to throw his baseball at Bryce Harper. This was payback for Bryce hitting two homers off Strickland three years ago in a playoff series that the Giants won.

This makes no sense to anyone, including Harper:

“It’s so in the past that it’s not even relevant anymore. They won the World Series that year. I don’t even think he should be thinking about what happened in the first round. He should be thinking about wearing that ring home every single night. I don’t know why he did it or what he did it for, but I guess it happens.”

The definitive take on this was written by Grant Brisbee this morning. But if you don’t care so much for words, here are some of the best mem-mays and various other fun shit from the fight:

YOU'RE ON THE SAME TEAM pic.twitter.com/3OK1qMh4HQ — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) May 29, 2017

Bryce Harper is ready for prom pic.twitter.com/jBYPZCfMRi — Alex Nagel (@alexnagel51) May 29, 2017

Bryce Harper helmet throw vs. 50 Cent first pitch pic.twitter.com/jFw3JJvMVc — Jack Korte (@JackMyNBC5) May 29, 2017

Bryce Harper looks like a character from Street Fighter pic.twitter.com/4R4RifS17Y — Carmen Kiew (@carmenkiew) May 29, 2017

the slow mo is amazing. Looks like Samardzija tried to go after Bryce but he inadvertently hit Strickland with a left & then took out Morse pic.twitter.com/mFeL6mvCPd — Danny (@recordsANDradio) May 29, 2017

What a shot… …great photo, too pic.twitter.com/PLTkYKwAQ4 — SI MLB (@si_mlb) May 29, 2017

when you're just happy to be invited pic.twitter.com/sa87By6R20 — Danny (@recordsANDradio) May 30, 2017

This one has nothing to do with the fight, but made me laugh very hard. Consider it a bonus mem-may:

Daniel Murphy at the club like pic.twitter.com/GkXkTQvXHX — Danny (@recordsANDradio) May 30, 2017

Anywho, the lesson learned here is that Bryce Harper is the absolute greatest and if you disagree then you’re a dumb idiot moron.