Bob Marley’s Grandson Is Now A Very Tiny Redskins Linebacker

Jah! Redskinfari! Sorry, couldn’t resist. Even Keim’s making jokes.

Roots, rock, Redskins: Team adds Marley heir (my sources: three little birds. Sorry) https://t.co/RCNwx4GuCQ — John Keim (@john_keim) May 17, 2017

Anyway, undrafted and super-undersized Tulane linebacker Nico Marley (son or Rohan, grandson of Bob) is now with the Redskins. Here he is yesterday, making it Instagram-official.

Blessed to officially be apart of the @redskins organization! A post shared by Nico Marley (@nico2marley) on May 16, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Exciting! The thing is, Nico, like Bob, who stood 5-7, is tiny. That didn’t stop the Skins from working him out at rookie minicamp and eventually signing him, but he’s 5-8, 200 pounds, or “about 30 to 40 pounds lighter than most inside linebackers in a 3-4 defense.”

It didn’t hold him back at minicamp last weekend:

Whether intentional or by coincidence, “Three Little Birds” was playing over the sound system as the Redskins began pre-practice warm-ups. Nico Marley is undersized, but he did well working with the second unit as an inside linebacker. Marley forced a fumble and had an interception.

Maybe he’ll move to safety or find a home on special teams, who knows. All that matters for now is Bob Marley’s grandson is on the Redskins.

To learn more about Nico, visit the Undefeated. And this is one of the few times where we wouldn’t blame you for customizing a jersey.