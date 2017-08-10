2017 Redskins Projection Over/Unders With Matt Terl

A couple months back Chris posted ESPN’s player and team projections for the Redskins. He wrote about it then, and me and Matt Terl spent 24 minutes talking about it now (listen below).

A quick primer/cheat sheet, for those who don’t feel like listening closely to every word …

Kirk Cousins projections: 4,629 yards, 24 TD, 13 INT

Terl: under, under, under

Me: under, over, under

Rob Kelly, Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson: 1,428 rushing yards, 11.6 rushing TD

Terl: over, over

Me: over, over

Terrelle Pryor, Sr.: 72 receptions, 1,013 yards, 5.7 TD

Terl: over, over, over

Me: over, over, over

Jamison Crowder: 81, 990, 4.1

Terl: over, over, over

Me: over, over, over

Josh Doctson: 49, 676, 3.8

Terl: under, under, under (Terl called him “Malcolm Kelly 2.0”!)

Me: under, under, over

Jordan Reed: 86, 955, 6.2

Terl: under, under, under

Me: under, under, over

Josh Norman: 2 INT

Terl: over

Me: over

Ryan Kerrigan: 8 sacks

Terl: under

Me: over

Team wins: 8.2

Terl: under

Me: over (Sticking with my 9-7 prediction!)

