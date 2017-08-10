2017 Redskins Projection Over/Unders With Matt Terl

A couple months back Chris posted ESPN’s player and team projections for the Redskins. He wrote about it then, and me and Matt Terl spent 24 minutes talking about it now (listen below).
A quick primer/cheat sheet, for those who don’t feel like listening closely to every word …
Kirk Cousins projections: 4,629 yards, 24 TD, 13 INT
Terl: under, under, under
Me: under, over, under
Rob Kelly, Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson: 1,428 rushing yards, 11.6 rushing TD
Terl: over, over
Me: over, over
Terrelle Pryor, Sr.: 72 receptions, 1,013 yards, 5.7 TD
Terl: over, over, over
Me: over, over, over
Jamison Crowder: 81, 990, 4.1
Terl: over, over, over
Me: over, over, over
Josh Doctson: 49, 676, 3.8
Terl: under, under, under (Terl called him “Malcolm Kelly 2.0”!)
Me: under, under, over
Jordan Reed: 86, 955, 6.2
Terl: under, under, under
Me: under, under, over
Josh Norman: 2 INT
Terl: over
Me: over
Ryan Kerrigan: 8 sacks
Terl: under
Me: over
Team wins: 8.2
Terl: under
Me: over (Sticking with my 9-7 prediction!)
Otis
August 25, 2017 at 6:16 PM
I see you fellas ain’t too bullish on The Skins, eh?
To me, the Cousins stats are a wash (YES, I’m the dude that doesn’t do fantasy), and I agree with the call on the backfield numbers too. But man, you guys are waaaay down on Doctson! And those Reed #s just means he’ll get hurt again – can’t holler about that either. But holmes: takin’ the UNDER on The Skins going .500!??
Where the hell is my kool aid drinkers at???
I’m gone.
Jamie Mottram
August 30, 2017 at 8:07 AM
I’d love nothing more than for the Skins to go OVER across the board, Otis my man.