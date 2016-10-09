Redskins-Ravens Winners & Losers

Handing out labels following Skins games. This time a 16-10 win at Baltimore to move to 3-2 that was thiiis close from being 17-16 …
Winners
Jamison Crowder — 85-yard punt return to the house?! The Skins’ first PR TD in 125 games, since 2008. Pre-Obama.
Pierre Garcon — Good to see 88 in the end zone. First time this season.
Will Blackmon — Was not expecting a big kick return from 41, but here we are.
Trent Murphy — Picked up a half sack, is still pressuring QBs out there this year.
Jose Lobaton and Daniel Murphy — Loby hit a three-run homer, after hitting just three all season, and Murphy got two RBI basehits, after getting basehits all season long. This was a stressful and ultimately joyous afternoon.
Ravskins fans. #RedskinsTalk pic.twitter.com/dIlXd1PYAX
— CSN Redskins (@CSNRedskins) October 9, 2016
Losers
Matt Jones — Fumbled on his own 15 and only got 2.2 yards/carry, bringing his bandwagon to a halt.
DeSean Jackson — Absent from the game plan for most of it. Got his first catch in the fourth quarter.
Jay Gruden and Sean McVay — While we’re on the game plan, and pardon me if I have this wrong, because I was watching a lot of Nats too, but I think they threw on 3rd-and-1 about five times and failed each time.
The run defense — Allowed 6.2 yards per carry. That Baltimore threw it 46 times is a gift.
Dustin Hopkins — Missed an extra point as well as his first FG of 2016, a 56-yarder that fell just short. I still love Dustin Hopkins.
a coach just tried to chest bump with Chris Baker, he did not survive pic.twitter.com/Cy78onyJ7E
— Danny (@recordsANDradio) October 9, 2016
Medium
Josh Norman — Banged himself up so badly in the first half he reportedly “could not move his right arm.” Then came back in only to get beaten for the game-winning (losing?) score … that was then overturned. God bless.
Duke Ihenacho — Broke up Baltimore’s fake FG pass attempt, which could not have been more obvious. Also whiffed on a 35-yard Terrance West run. Has a great name.
Kirk Cousins — The TD to Garcon was a beautiful throw. The INT inside his 20 was godawful. The results were just good enough.
4 thoughts on “Redskins-Ravens Winners & Losers”
I think you are in the same place on this. Glad this team fought and fought to pull this out … but did it need to be so hard?
I didn’t understand all the 3rd-and-1 playcalling. One I get since they took a shot when they knew they were going for it on 4th. Another I give them if they think they saw something. But they kept doing it. And it never worked.
This was a gift. Why didn’t Baltimore run it down our throats? Why be so obvious on that fake field goal by running a draw on 3rd-and-9 in the red zone? Why are you bowling interceptions into the endzone?
But it wasn’t like we played horribly. The defense looked decent at times and they were hitting. A myriad of receivers and backs were used in this one. We got pressure on Flacco. Way punted very well despite the wind conditions. Yeah, punt smack!
It feels like a trade for the Cowboys game. I felt we won that one and let it slip while I feel we just stole a game today. Either way, we are 3-2
Right on, Sportz. Two more things I’ll mention after reading PFF’s game grades:
The offensive line did well in pass protection and Kendall Fuller had a nice game for a rookie corner.
so you suddenly stopped reviewing games? lame.
Can the last one to leave turn off the lights?
Thanks.