Redskins-Giants Winners & Losers

Handing out labels following Skins games, this time a 29-27 win at New York …
Winners
Su’a Cravens — Gorgeous game-clinching INT for the rookie safety/LB we all have high hopes for.
Kirk Cousins — This wasn’t Good Kirk, but it wasn’t Bad Kirk either (except for taking that sack at the end of the first half). A step in the right direction. By the way, he’s on pace for 5,275 passing yards, which would be the third-most ever.
Jamison Crowder — Four catches for 78 yards, including a 55-yard TD. Also broke off a 50-yard punt return that featured him dancing on both sidelines.
Quinton Dunbar — I have no idea what he was doing on the punt return he accidentally touched that later turned into a TD for NY. But that high degree of difficulty one-handed red-zone INT made up for it. Also caught a fake-punt downfield pass like he was DeSean.
DeSean Jackson — Five catches for 96 yards and one beautiful score. Continues to look good this (contract) year.
Josh Norman — ODB got some (seven catches, 121 yards), but it took 11 targets to do it, and he never found paydirt. Oh, and Norman made him cry.
Jordan Reed — Unreal one-handed catch-and-run on a long third down for a first.
David Bruton Jr. — Even though it wasn’t ruled as such, that looked like an end-zone INT to me.
Trent Murphy — Another sack. That’s three in two weeks.
Chris Baker — Absolutely crushed Eli, forcing a fumble.
Dustin Hopkins — Five-for-five on field goals, and the only kickoff he didn’t touchback was a short one that was returned shy of the 25 (more on that later).
Tress Way — Who knew Tress Way had an arm on him?
Jay Gruden — Not calling timeout at the end of the half was bad clock management, and running it on third-and-three on the final drive was too conservative, but they did have a more balanced offense and got a much-needed win at New York, so here we are.
The raised fists — Nice to see, in light of Gruden’s earlier comments.
Kicking net 1, Odell Beckham 0 https://t.co/b2sZ76tFoP
— Barely In Bounds (@BarelyIn) September 25, 2016
Losers
Bashaud Breeland, Shaun Lauvao, DeAngelo Hall and Kory Lichtensteiger — All hurt, and Breeland and Lavau better not be for long. Hall’s may be an ACL.
Dashaun Phillips — All I know is he can’t stay with Sterling Shephard.
Medium
Trent Williams — Had to play some left guard, where he’d never played before.
Matt Jones and Chris Thompson — Twenty-three carries for 88 yards. Okay.
Robert Kelley — Between the hair and lack of extra yards, it’s hard to tell the difference between him and Jones.
Orleans Darkwa — What’s an Orleans Darkwa?
Ben Kowitca (special teams coach) — Had a punt blocked (negated by penalty). Pulled off a successful fake punt. And I’m not sure if this is strategy or what, but each of the past two weeks Hopkins has pooched a kickoff high and to the right, and the other team hasn’t gotten it out to the 25. Something to watch.
16, 23, 29 – scoring trend in past 3 games. 38, 27, 26 – points allowed in past 3 games
— Hogs Haven (@HogsHaven) September 25, 2016
3 thoughts on “Redskins-Giants Winners & Losers”
I’ll take it! Hopefully this isn’t the last of DHall, I love that guy.
This team is somehow thiiiiiis close to being either very good or very bad on any given week. Also, why couldn’t the Steelers play as shitty in week 1 as they did in week 3?
A win is exciting. Fake punts are exciting. Actually winning a close game in the 4th quarter is exciting.
Still winning a game when you didn’t play that well is a nice touch, especially at a 2-0’s home field. I’m not a “we shoulda” guy but this team is a dumb Cousins INT away from being 2-1 with a 2-0 division record. I mean, the freaking Eagles are 3-0 so we aren’t out of it. Gotta win these easier ones coming up though.