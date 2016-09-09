This very site published what may be the definitive piece of “Hogs Night Out” content back in 2012. Until now, that is.
A three-minute “making of”-style video has emerged, and it’s filthy with early-1980s Redskins nostalgia. Enjoy.
One thought on “Video: The Making of the Classic ‘Hogs Night Out’ 1980’s Redskins Poster”
This game would be going much better if there was a live blog, Mottrams!