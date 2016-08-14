Zach Britton Is A Magician

The recent Fangraphs post “Zach Britton’s 2016: An All-Time Great Season?” is as eye-opening as it sounds. The O’s closer hasn’t allowed an earned run since April. It’s August.

If he sustains his current ERA for the rest of the season, then this would be the best year ever for a reliever (min. 60 innings pitched) from a run-prevention standpoint. Not bad!

And not that further proof is needed, but I’m just curious: With Britton on pace for 50 saves, how does he stack up vs. other closers with massive saves?



Well, there have only been 15 50-save seasons in MLB history. Here’s how Britton compares (ranked by ERA):

Zach Britton, 2016 — 50 saves, 0.55 ERA

Eric Gagne, 2003 — 55 saves, 1.20 ERA

Craig Kimbrel, 2013 — 50 saves, 1.21 ERA

Trevor Hoffman, 1998 — 53 saves, 1.48 ERA

Bobby Thigpen, 1990 — 57 saves, 1.83 ERA

Dennis Eckersley, 1992 — 51 saves, 1.91 ERA

Mariano Rivera, 2004 — 53 saves, 1.94 ERA

Eric Gagne, 2002 — 52 saves, 1.97 ERA

Mark Melancon, 2015 — 51 saves, 2.23 ERA

Francisco Rodiguez, 2008 — 62 saves, 2.24 ERA

Mariano Rivera, 2001 — 50 saves, 2.34 ERA

Jim Johnson, 2012 — 51 saves, 2.49 ERA

Jim Johnson, 2013 — 50 saves, 2.94 ERA

Rod Beck, 1998 — 51 saves, 3.02 ERA

Randy Myers, 1993 — 53 saves, 3.11 ERA

John Smoltz, 2002 — 55 saves, 3.25 ERA

That’s not even close. And I know saves don’t really matter as a true measure of effectiveness, but it’s incredible.

Lowering the bar a bit brings in Fernando Rodney’s 2012 campaign and Dennis Eckersley’s 1990. They each amassed 48 saves with ERAs of 0.60 and 0.61, respectively.

Those were good seasons! They’re in the neighborhood of Britton’s 2016, and an earned run or two could knock him off course.

That’s okay, though. Saves aside, let’s close with another stat: Since becoming O’s closer in 2014, Britton’s ERA is 1.46 over 191 innings. Low by any measure.