Old friend of the site Bill Barnwell is handing out offseason grades over at ESPN, and his NFC East batch gives the Skins a B. Solid.
The highlights? Franchising Cousins and swapping Culliver for Norman. The lowlight? Not improving the backfield, unless you think cutting FroMo is addition by subtraction.
I thought it was a good offseason, though so much of it comes down to the draft. And at least Dallas got a C.
3 thoughts on “Redskins 2016 Offseason Grade: B?”
I agree with a B. I would have liked to see them do something to address C/LG.
The draft selections make me rate it an A. The running back situation will be better than thought. Bet on Keith Marshall playing a big role. Watched him at Georgia, kid’s a star. I like the approach management is taking now.
It was a very good offseason.
It gets tiresome to hear people moan because the Redskins didn’t address some need like offensive line or running back.
The Redskins are thankfully not run by a clown show who thinks like a fan. The team is building depth and a talent base which is far more important. Fans know absolutely nothing.
I’m personally nervous they can be a better team and somehow win fewer games in 2016-2017 empowering the rubber dongs whining the team didn’t fill a perceived need.
Otherwise I arrogantly believe they’ll steam roll the rest of the division. Anyone who thinks Dallas will be better because of Romo is the same type of fan who wants to fill needs. Romo hasn’t and will not be able to play 16 again. He’s 50!