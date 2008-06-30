Jack Kent Cooke’s Daughter Is Drunk, Fancies Herself as Kind of a Big Deal

The late Jack Kent Cooke has a 20 year-old daughter (the math on that creeps me out), Jacqueline Kent Cooke, who apparently enjoys partying and has a slight problem with authority. Early Saturday morning, after partaking in some late-night munchies in Boston, this went down:

Police said an officer followed Cooke and her friend after they left the restaurant without paying around 5:15 a.m. The police report said the officer saw Cooke’s keys to her BMW 325i fall out of her purse when she went back inside the restaurant to pay the bill, though she denied the car was hers. The officer advised her to take a cab home, police said. Police said Cooke pulled up her skirt to moon the officer, and then gave him the middle finger, before eventually getting into the BMW and starting the engine.

After asking every cop’s favorite question — “Do you know who I am?” — she was booked for operating under the influence, to which she pleaded not guilty, as she totally should of. I mean, all she did was turn the car on. She didn’t do anything wrong. Unless being a sloppy drunk, daddy rich, cop-mooning sexbot who happens to crave grease after a night of cosmos with the girls is all of a sudden against the law, in which case they better lock me up right now.

Actually, now that I think about it, she should be put on lockdown for driving a 325i. Ew. That’s only, like, one step up from a 318, which is for poor people. Vom.

