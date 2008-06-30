The late Jack Kent Cooke has a 20 year-old daughter (the math on that creeps me out), Jacqueline Kent Cooke, who apparently enjoys partying and has a slight problem with authority. Early Saturday morning, after partaking in some late-night munchies in Boston, this went down:
Police said an officer followed Cooke and her friend after they left the restaurant without paying around 5:15 a.m.
The police report said the officer saw Cooke’s keys to her BMW 325i fall out of her purse when she went back inside the restaurant to pay the bill, though she denied the car was hers.
The officer advised her to take a cab home, police said.
Police said Cooke pulled up her skirt to moon the officer, and then gave him the middle finger, before eventually getting into the BMW and starting the engine.
After asking every cop’s favorite question — “Do you know who I am?” — she was booked for operating under the influence, to which she pleaded not guilty, as she totally should of. I mean, all she did was turn the car on. She didn’t do anything wrong. Unless being a sloppy drunk, daddy rich, cop-mooning sexbot who happens to crave grease after a night of cosmos with the girls is all of a sudden against the law, in which case they better lock me up right now.
Actually, now that I think about it, she should be put on lockdown for driving a 325i. Ew. That’s only, like, one step up from a 318, which is for poor people. Vom.
(Thanks to AJ, who done good on day 1 of the takeover.)
7 thoughts on “Jack Kent Cooke’s Daughter Is Drunk, Fancies Herself as Kind of a Big Deal”
Have you proposed yet?
Aw, my little 323i-that-could doesn’t appreciate your BMW snobbery. At least I drive a 5-speed. I seriously doubt that Ms. Kent Cooke could figure out how to work a clutch pedal.
Uhh….and partying in Bean Town, I’m pretty sure surrounding douche bags were abundant.
That picture is straight out of a horror flick…regardless I’d hit it.
Heath Ledger is alive after all!!!!!!!!!!!1
What? To soon?
if the keys are in the ignition- its a dui. I guess that is supposed to show an intent on driving.
gay law… but its true.
MY DAUGHTER IS A LOVELY YOUNG WOMAN. THIS IS AN OLD STORY WHICH WAS TURNED INTO A HORRIBLE SOCIAL MEDIA CIRCUS. PERHAPS MY DAUGHTER HAD A DRINK, BUT WHAT 20 YEAR OLD HAS NOT DONE THE SAME.
JACQUELINE IS 28 YEARS OLD AND DOES NOT SMOKE, DRINK, OR USE DRUGS. SHE IS VERY CONSERVATIVE AND A LOVLEY YOUNG LADY, WHO IS EXTREMLEY LOW KEY. VERY CAREFUL IN LETTING PEOPLE KNOW ABOUT HER FATHERS BACKGROUND. SHE SPEAKS IN A SOFT MANNER , AND IS ABSOLUTLEY OPPOSITE FROM HOW SHE IS PORTRAYED.
PLEASE THINK TWICE BEFORE CASTING ASPURSIONS.
RESPECTIVELY YOURS
SUZANNE KENT COOKE